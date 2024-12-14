Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lays base for ambitious potable water scheme in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 13: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today laid the foundation stone and performed the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the ambitious Rs 220 crore Jorhat Town Water Supply Scheme on the northwestern outskirts here on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The project aims to provide potable and uninterrupted water supply to the residents of all 19 wards spread across the Jorhat town area and up to Assam Agricultural University, by channelling water from the Brahmaputra.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that the proposed scheme is part of the government’s all-round development initiatives, which is expected to be completed within one and half years.

“The water supply project will be fully automatic, so issues like water pressure or pipe leakages will be immediately detected and fixed. This is part of our broader vision to ensure access to basic amenities for all,” said Sarma during his address.

The chief minister said that the project would be both Centre and state-funded with Rs 170 crore from the Centre and Rs 50 crore from the State.

- Advertisement -

“Our government is committed to improving people’s lives by upgrading and developing infrastructure and providing access to amenities,” he said.

Later, the chief minister took part in a public meeting at Jorhat Stadium under the state government’s ‘12 Days of Development’, an initiative, to connect beneficiaries with Government schemes.

Sarma launched the distribution of ‘No Dues’ certificates to women beneficiaries as part of the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme.

The CM said that in Jorhat district, 12647 women who had taken loans from banks and micro-financial institutions up to Rs 50000 and could not return the money would get No Dues certificates with the government paying their loans to the banks from the State coffers under the Category 3 scheme in which Rs 220 crore had been allotted.

- Advertisement -

He also said that Jorhat district had the highest number of women who had availed of loans in this category, followed by Dibrugarh with more than 8000.

Jayanta Malla Baruah, minister for PHED, housing and urban development, along with Jorhat and Mariani MLAs were present on the occasion.