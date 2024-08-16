29 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 16, 2024
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils 7-Foot Statue of Former CM Medhi

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a 7-foot statue of former Chief Minister Bishnuram Medhi in Kamrup district, honoring his legacy and contributions to the state.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 16, Friday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a 7-foot statue of former Chief Minister Bishnuram Medhi in Kamrup district on Thursday. The statue, which stands tall as a tribute to Medhi’s enduring legacy, was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by various dignitaries and local residents.

Bishnuram Medhi, who served as the Chief Minister of Assam from 1950 to 1957, is remembered for his contributions to the state’s development and his role in shaping modern Assam. The unveiling of the statue is part of the state’s efforts to honor past leaders who played pivotal roles in Assam’s history.

During the event, CM Sarma highlighted Medhi’s significant contributions and reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage. The statue is expected to serve as a symbol of inspiration for future generations, reminding them of Medhi’s dedication and service to Assam.

