Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils the ambitious industrial plans in state following signing of MoU

Guwahati, Sept 23

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 23 signed the historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a record investment of Rs 11,314 crore that will create over 10,000 jobs in the state, highlighting Assam’s remarkable journey towards progress and industrialization.

Assam is now on the radar of big ticket investors and my office is open 24 hours to ensure proposals translate into projects.



With today’s programme, this year we have signed record Investment MoUs of ₹11,314 cr that will create over 10,000 jobs in the State. pic.twitter.com/VIWSLvWaXV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 23, 2023

Emphasizing the state’s transformation into an industrial hub and its capacity to attract substantial investments in the programme, Assam CM during a programme at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur mentioned the plethora of opportunities the state has in order to tranform into an industrial powerhouse.

Assam has a robust policy to support industries. Even after the plant is commissioned, we work alongside businesses to solve teething problems.



📍Investment MoU Ceremony, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/rt8Mg4iZes — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 23, 2023

Previously, Assam secured MoUs worth Rs 8,000 crore with 8 industries and in the latest MoU signing, projects worth Rs 3,114 crore have been initiated.

The Chief Minister in his address to the media further informed that Assam anticipates securing Rs 50,000 crore in investments next year. CM Sarma expressed his amazement and the unprecedented industrial growth in his 21 years of ministry.