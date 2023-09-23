28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils the ambitious industrial plans in state following signing of MoU

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 23 signed the historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a record investment of Rs 11,314 crore that will create over 10,000 jobs in the state, highlighting Assam's remarkable journey towards progress and industrialization.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

Guwahati, Sept 23

Emphasizing the state’s transformation into an industrial hub and its capacity to attract substantial investments in the programme, Assam CM during a programme at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur mentioned the plethora of opportunities the state has in order to tranform into an industrial powerhouse.

Previously, Assam secured MoUs worth Rs 8,000 crore with 8 industries and in the latest MoU signing, projects worth Rs 3,114 crore have been initiated.

The Chief Minister in his address to the media further informed that Assam anticipates securing Rs 50,000 crore in investments next year. CM Sarma expressed his amazement and the unprecedented industrial growth in his 21 years of ministry.

