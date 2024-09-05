Assam CM performs Bhumi Pujan for Dibrugarh ISKCON Temple

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Sept 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the foundation stone laying and Bhumi Pujan ceremony for a new ISKCON temple in Dibrugarh, marking a significant moment for the spiritual and cultural landscape of the region, a press release said on Thursday.
The ceremony, held with traditional rituals, was attended by key dignitaries including Minister of Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, Jayanta Mallahbaruah.
Commenting on the event, Mallahbaruah on the micro-blogging site X expressed his gratitude for being part of the occasion.
He wrote, “Blessed to be a part of the foundation stone laying and Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the new ISKCON temple in Dibrugarh, performed by Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.”
The temple, once built, is expected to become a hub for spiritual activities and offer a peaceful retreat for the residents and visitors of Dibrugarh.
“Once completed, this temple will serve as a beautiful spiritual center, enriching the lives of people in the region with peace and devotion”, Mallahbaruah added.