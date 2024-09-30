29 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 30, 2024
type here...

Assam CM Pledges Free Food Grains for 2.5 Crore People by 2025

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promises free food grains to benefit over 2.5 crore people in the state by 2025, aiming to combat hunger and poverty.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 30, Monday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a major welfare initiative, promising free food grains for over 2.5 crore people across the state by 2025. This bold move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to combat hunger and poverty, ensuring that vulnerable populations receive essential support.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at a recent public event, CM Sarma emphasized the state’s commitment to improving the lives of economically weaker sections. The initiative, which is set to be rolled out in phases, will benefit millions of families, particularly those below the poverty line. The plan aims to ensure food security and help alleviate the financial burden faced by households amid rising costs.

“Our goal is to provide basic necessities to every household in need. By 2025, we aim to make free food grains accessible to over 2.5 crore people in Assam,” said Sarma.

The distribution program will focus on ensuring that food grains reach remote areas and marginalized communities. In addition, the government is working on streamlining its public distribution system to prevent any misuse of the scheme.

This initiative aligns with Assam’s broader strategy to eradicate hunger, improve living conditions for underprivileged citizens, and boost overall social welfare in the state. As the program rolls out, the government will monitor its impact and adjust as necessary to meet its ambitious 2025 target.

- Advertisement -

Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

30 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World 9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia