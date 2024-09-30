Assam CM Pledges Free Food Grains for 2.5 Crore People by 2025

HT Digital

September 30, Monday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a major welfare initiative, promising free food grains for over 2.5 crore people across the state by 2025. This bold move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to combat hunger and poverty, ensuring that vulnerable populations receive essential support.

Speaking at a recent public event, CM Sarma emphasized the state’s commitment to improving the lives of economically weaker sections. The initiative, which is set to be rolled out in phases, will benefit millions of families, particularly those below the poverty line. The plan aims to ensure food security and help alleviate the financial burden faced by households amid rising costs.

“Our goal is to provide basic necessities to every household in need. By 2025, we aim to make free food grains accessible to over 2.5 crore people in Assam,” said Sarma.

The distribution program will focus on ensuring that food grains reach remote areas and marginalized communities. In addition, the government is working on streamlining its public distribution system to prevent any misuse of the scheme.

This initiative aligns with Assam’s broader strategy to eradicate hunger, improve living conditions for underprivileged citizens, and boost overall social welfare in the state. As the program rolls out, the government will monitor its impact and adjust as necessary to meet its ambitious 2025 target.

