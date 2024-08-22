28 C
Assam CM questions opposition for defending USTM, announces joint flood efforts with Meghalaya

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press briefing, criticized Congress leaders from Assam for defending the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), which he claims is contributing to the recurring flash floods in Guwahati, a news bulletin said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister pointed out that despite the political uproar, the Meghalaya Government itself has chosen not to defend the institution.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma on the micro-blogging site X stated, “Interestingly, the Meghalaya Government has made it clear that they will not defend USTM University, which is located in their state. However, Assam Congress leaders have come out all guns blazing to defend this entity, which is contributing to flash floods in Guwahati.”

Addressing the long-standing issue of waterlogging in Guwahati, the Chief Minister announced the formation of an expert committee involving specialists from the Netherlands, who have been tasked with devising a plan to divert the water flowing from Meghalaya into Silsaku and Deepor Beel.

Additionally, the task will be assigned to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and IIT Guwahati to ensure a comprehensive solution within three years.

“We will make a plan in three years. An expert committee from the Netherlands has been given the task here, and I will also give this task to IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also revealed that his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma has expressed concern about the water flowing from Jorabat into Guwahati and proposed a joint committee between the Assam and Meghalaya Governments to address the issue.

Furthermore, the joint committee will include engineers from both states, working together to mitigate the impact of water from Jorabat, which is believed to exacerbate flooding in Guwahati.

