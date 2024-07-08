33 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 8, 2024
Assam CM reviews key issues of Education Department

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 8: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday held a crucial meeting with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and department officials to evaluate certain key issues impacting the sector.

The authorities discussed the construction of new schools, enhancement of programs, and resolution of diverse administrative issues, guaranteeing a dedication to achieving the highest standards of excellence in schools, colleges, and universities.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “I chaired a comprehensive review of Assam’s Education Departments. We discussed on building new schools, optimising schemes and ironing out several administrative issues. We will not rest until our schools, colleges and Universities achieve excellence.”

Additionally, the meeting covered topics such as school education, salaries for exceptional teachers, the proposed Assam College Employees (Provincialisation) 2024 set to replace the Assam College Employees (Provincialisation) Act 2010, Model residential schools, and substantially more.

Sarma further directed that all required steps be taken to guarantee the prompt completion of all assigned activities.

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office in its post on X wrote, “HCM Dr. @himantabiswa held a meeting today with officials from the Education Department, in the presence of Hon’ble Minister Dr. @roanojpeguassam, to review various departmental issues. HCM instructed that all necessary measures be taken to ensure the timely completion of all tasks.”

