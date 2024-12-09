19 C
Assam CM reviews welfare schemes in virtual conference with DCs

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a virtual conference with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) from across the state to assess the implementation and progress of pivotal welfare programs, including Orunodoi 3.0, the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the Anundoram Borooah Award, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Monday.

The Chief Minister stressed the significance of these initiatives in uplifting vulnerable sections of society and directed officials to prioritize seamless execution.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “HCM Dr. @himantabiswa held a virtual conference with DCs to review the implementation and progress of key initiatives, including Orunodoi 3.0, the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the Anundoram Borooah Award.”

Speaking at the meeting, Sarma emphasized the need for enhanced awareness campaigns to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the most deserving beneficiaries.

He also urged Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and DCs to work collaboratively in identifying and supporting vulnerable families.

Additionally, he highlighted its transformative potential and instructed DCs to ensure timely and transparent disbursement of benefits.

Under the NFSA, which seeks to address food security issues, Sarma further emphasized the importance of meticulous beneficiary identification to guarantee that no deserving household is left out.

Additionally, the Anundoram Borooah Award, which recognizes academic excellence among students, was discussed, with the Chief Minister stressing the need for smooth implementation to motivate and reward young achievers.

“Emphasizing the importance of these welfare programs, HCM directed all officials to ensure their seamless execution. He urged MLAs and DCs to actively raise awareness and ensure the benefits reach the most deserving and vulnerable sections of society”, the CMO added.

