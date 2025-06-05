Assam CM Sarma Predicts Bhupen Borah’s Fall, Slams Congress

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday initiated a blistering political attack, stating that former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah is bound for more political embarrassment in the next few months. Speaking to the media, Sarma did not mince words while deriding the Congress leadership for internal treachery, hollow promises, and claimed sympathies with Pakistan.

“Whether Bhupen Borah joins the BJP or not is his personal choice.”. But this is sure—until April, he will suffer more humiliation,” Sarma said. He claimed All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge had tried to appease Borah in a recent meeting by drawing a parallel of his own political journey in Karnataka. “Kharge explained to him that though he was the Congress president in Karnataka, Krishna became Chief Minister.”. That was a subtle way of saying, ‘Don’t expect to be CM even if you’re state president,’” Sarma claimed.

The Chief Minister linked Borah’s political downfall to the Congress party’s loss in Jorhat. “That defeat tarnished Bhupen Borah’s image and pushed him into a corner. Since then, the party has kept him dangling with empty promises,” he said. He also blamed Congress for misleading Borah despite the party’s dismal performance in the local polls. “Even after losing the Panchayat elections, they’re still showing him the CM dream. That’s classic Congress—false assurances and internal sabotage.”

As part of a wider attack on the Congress, Sarma also accused its national leadership of being “pro-Pakistani.” Talking about recent comments by a senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh, Sarma stated, “Their position even during India-Pakistan war was suspect. Just listen to their latest statements—it’s clear where their loyalties are.”

The Chief Minister also compared himself with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, emphasizing what he termed as the difference between struggle and privilege. “I didn’t inherit power. My father wasn’t a Chief Minister. I climbed up through hard work and struggle. I don’t have foreign relatives or a political dynasty like Gaurav Gogoi,” he said.

Sarma underscored the BJP’s popularity in Assam by pointing to ongoing development projects. “We’re working on a ₹4,000 crore road project in Dima Hasao and building a university in Gohpur. People see this and know who is delivering. Who wouldn’t vote for the BJP?” he asked.

He also criticized some of the media houses for being out of touch with the people. “A few news papers and television channels in Guwahati might try to frame their own agenda, but they don’t represent what the people of Assam actually desire,” Sarma said.

In a startling revelation, Sarma informed that a large-scale social media manipulation campaign has been unearthed, allegedly operated from outside India. “Fake accounts from Bangladesh and Pakistan are being used to distort public opinion in Assam. We’ve discovered call centres in Kolkata running these operations. Around 2,000 suspicious accounts have been flagged and handed over to the Special Branch for a full investigation,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Sarma reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Assam. “I’m working for the people, not for a few newspaper owners. All attempts to distance the public from the BJP have failed. Even during the floods, people received me with open arms and great affection,” he added.