Assam CM Urges Mamata Banerjee to Transfer IIT Kharagpur Student’s Death Case to CBI

GUWAHATI, June 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to transfer the case of the deceased IIT Kharagpur student to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough and impartial investigation.

The request follows the revelation from subsequent examination reports that the student, Faizan Ahmed, who passed away, had both a gunshot and a stabbing injury on his neck.

Faizan Ahmed was found deceased in his hostel room on October 14, 2022. Initially deemed a suicide by the college authorities, his parents observed injury marks on his body suggesting foul play, leading to demands for a comprehensive investigation.

“I had requested you to investigate the unnatural death of the bright young student,” CM Sarma stated in his letter to Mamata Banerjee, referring to earlier appeals for scrutiny into the circumstances.

“It has now been reported that, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, a second autopsy was conducted by exhuming Faizan Ahmed’s body. According to the latest forensic report, there was a gunshot wound on the upper left side of his neck and a stab wound on the right side,” he added.

The Chief Minister emphasized that in light of these “disturbing findings,” it is crucial to ensure accountability for those responsible for the crime.

“Given the shocking revelations of the recent forensic report, it is essential that the perpetrators of this heinous crime and anyone involved in covering it up are brought to justice, providing closure to the grieving parents and justice to the deceased,” the letter emphasized.

Following the initial assertion of suicide by the college authorities, the deceased’s parents approached the Calcutta High Court, alleging murder.