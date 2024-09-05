Assam CM visits Padumoni Aai Than; plans for spiritual, tourism progress

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to the revered Sri Sri Padumoni Aai Than in Lakhimpur, reaffirming the government’s commitment to promoting the spiritual and cultural heritage of the state, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “HCM Dr. @himantabiswa visited the Sri Sri Padumoni Aai Than in Lakhimpur, a significant spiritual site in the state, and offered his prayers.”

HCM Dr. @himantabiswa visited the Sri Sri Padumoni Aai Than in Lakhimpur, a significant spiritual site in the state, and offered his prayers.



During the visit, he met with the Managing Committee of the Than to discuss its development and highlighted the State Government's… pic.twitter.com/ZppGJtJNvb — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) September 5, 2024

During his visit, CM Sarma met with the Managing Committee of the Than to discuss potential development initiatives.

He also highlighted the Assam government’s plans to elevate the site as both a spiritual and tourist destination, enhancing its appeal for devotees as well as for visitors.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal and Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Minister Singhal shared about the event on X, saying, “Joined Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya and my cabinet colleague Shri @jayanta_malla in paying my obeisances at the sacred Podumoni Than in Lakhimpur today. Prayed for the welfare of all people of our state.”

Joined Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya and my cabinet colleague Shri @jayanta_malla in paying my obeisances at the sacred Podumoni Than in Lakhimpur today.



Prayed for the welfare of all people of our state. We were joined by MLA Shri @manabdeka and many devotees on the… pic.twitter.com/GsTWJbcKYh — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) September 5, 2024

The ministers, along with Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka and many devotees, participated in prayers, seeking blessings for the welfare and prosperity of the state.