Assam Congress leader Bismita Gogoi tenders resignation from the party

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 27: Assam Congress leader Bismita Gogoi has resigned from her primary membership of the party, citing personal reasons.

In a letter to Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, Gogoi stated she would be stepping down from all party posts. This follows reports suggesting she may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Angkita Dutta.

Additionally, All Assam Student Union (AASU) Dipanka Nath and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das are also speculated to join the BJP.

Gogoi has previously served as the general secretary of All India Mahila Congress in Assam, was a member of Assam Legislative Assembly for Khumtai from 2011 to 2016, and served as Assam’s culture minister from 2015 to 2016.