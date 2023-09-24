Assam: Contraband drugs worth Rs 15 lakh seized from bus, one woman arrested

Assam Police in Golaghat carried out a successful anti-drug operation resulting in the apprehension of a woman involved in drug trafficking.
The Police team of Barpathar carried out a raid during which they confiscated 176 grams of heroin concealed within 14 soap boxes. The market value of the confiscated drugs is stated to cost worth Rs 15 lakh.
The drugs were discovered following a raid in a Night Super bus moving from Dimapur to Tinsukia.
The apprehended individual has been identified as Niazum Muniak from Dimapur.
Earlier, Assam Polivce apprehended 6 drug smugglers in Guwahati’s Khanapara area, thus foiling a mega drug smuggling bid.
Additionally, Cachar police apprehended one person on September 23 and seized Rs 2 crore worth of heroin from his possession.