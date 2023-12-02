25 C
Assam: Dehing Patkai National Park officially open to public

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Dibrugarh, Dec 2: The Dehing Patkai National Park, located in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam, has officially opened to the public. The announcement was made by State Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary during the inauguration ceremony.

The main gate of the park, constructed by the state government at a cost of approximately Rs 10 lakh, was also unveiled. The minister, accompanied by Thowra constituency MLA Sushanta Borgohain, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, and other forest officials, stated plans for further development of the park.

Spanning an area of 231.65 km2, Dehing Patkai was declared a wildlife sanctuary on June 13, 2004, and was upgraded to a national park by the Assam Government on December 13, 2020. The Forest Department of Assam officially notified it as a national park on June 9, 2021.

It is part of the Dehing Patkai Landscape, a dipterocarp-dominated lowland rainforest stretching over 575 km2 across the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo.

