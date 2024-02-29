25 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 29, 2024
type here...

Assam DGP Asserts State’s Right to Recover Losses from Bandh Organizers

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

In response to the recurring issue of bandhs causing substantial economic losses in Assam, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has emphasized the government’s stance on recovering damages incurred by such blockades.

Referring to a 2019 order by the Gauhati High Court, Singh highlighted the state’s authority to recoup losses attributable to bandhs.

- Advertisement -

In a social media post on X, Singh underscored the financial impact of a single day’s bandh, estimating a staggering loss of approximately INR 1643 Crores, considering Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) stands at INR 5,65,401 Crore. Singh elucidated that these losses are recoverable as per Para 35(9) of the aforementioned court order.

The 2019 Gauhati High Court order delineates the government’s responsibility to assess and reclaim losses stemming from bandhs or blockades. It mandates the establishment of a Bandh Loss Compensation Fund within three months, to be overseen by an authority led by a retired District and Sessions Judge, possibly with administrative officer inclusion. This authority is empowered to engage assessors or valuers to evaluate compensation claims swiftly.

Furthermore, the order mandates that the recovered losses be deposited into the Bandh Loss Compensation Fund by the Home and Political Department of the Government of Assam.

The adjudication of compensation claims, extending to individuals, private and public entities, and juristic persons, will be undertaken by the Bandh Loss Compensation Fund authority, which is tasked with formulating an expeditious claims settlement procedure.

- Advertisement -


With this assertion of state authority and legal framework, Assam aims to mitigate the socio-economic disruptions caused by bandhs while ensuring accountability among organizers and main office bearers of such disruptions.

10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans
10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

29 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit 9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage 15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati