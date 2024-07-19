Assam DGP provides details of militant clash at Cachar; assures consistent security to public

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 19: Assam DGP GP Singh on Thursday provided further information on micro-blogging site X regarding the militant confrontation at the Assam-Manipur border in Cachar district and guaranteed ongoing security measures to the public.

- Advertisement -

Singh shared a press note on the mission that led to the elimination of three militants.

Singh stated, “We will persist in our efforts to secure every corner of Assam. After more than three decades, there have been no fatalities among civilians or security personnel due to militant violence in 2023 and 2024. Our goal is to maintain this record.”

Reference exchange of fire at Assam Border in Cachar district. SP @cacharpolice had briefed the media about the sequence of events leading to death of terrorists in exchange of fire. I am enclosing the press note distributed by District Superintendent of Police during the press… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 18, 2024

Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs View all stories

Throughout the interrogation, the suspects disclosed the existence of more militants in Bhuban Hills, leading to a special operation conducted by ASP HQ, local police, and AG commandos.

While progressing, the team engaged in a intense gun battle with militants firmly positioned in the hills. Despite being equipped with bulletproof vests and helmets, the three captured militants suffered fatal wounds and were subsequently pronounced dead at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a group of six to seven militants successfully fled into the thick forest.

During a subsequent search mission, an additional AK-47 rifle, live rounds, and numerous spent casings were found.

The region has now been cordoned off and measures are being taken to track down the escaping militants.