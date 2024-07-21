Militant killed in Cachar encounter had record of terrorist activities: Assam DGP

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 21: Assam DGP GP Singh on Saturday announced that Lalbikung Hmar, who was one of the three terrorists killed in a recent gunfight along the Assam border in Cachar district on July 17, held a documented history of terrorist activities.

The Assam DGP also stated that Lalbikung Hmar, the son of Lal Thavel Hmar, was apprehended by the police at PS Lakhipur, Cachar District on June 4, 2019, for possession of arms and ammunition.

Subsequently, he was charged under Case no. 152/19 of Lakhipur PS by Assam Rifles, in accordance with the details provided in the FIR and the photographs captured at the time of the arrest.

GP Singh on micro-blogging site X wrote, “One of the terrorist who was killed in recent exchange of fire at Assam Border in Cachar district has previous recorded history of indulging in terrorism.

Lalbikung Hmar

S/O- Lal thavel Hmar

K Bethel, bhuban khal

P.S-Lakhipur Cachar District had been arrested with arms and ammunition on 4th June 2019 in Case no.152/19 of lakhipur PS of District Cachar seized by Assam Rifles per list given in FIR and photographs taken at that time.”

GP Singh further stated that Hmar had been apprehended in Case Number 116/19 at Lakhipur PS in Cachar District.

“He was also arrested in Case Nu 116/19 of Lakhipur PS of Cachar District”, Singh added.