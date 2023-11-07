23 C
Assam: Dhubri cattle smuggler injured during police firing continues to be in critical condition, confirms GMCH superintendent

Guwahati, Nov 7: A cattle smuggler, identified as Sayad Ali Sheikh (40) from Tamarhat, is reportedly in a critical condition at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) following a police encounter near the Assam-Bengal border.

The incident occurred on November 5 at Dhuturamari village in the Tamarhat area, Dhubri district. Sheikh was first treated at Dhubri Medical College Hospital but was later shifted to GMCH due to his deteriorating health.

GMCH Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma, stated that the patient was unconscious upon arrival and his Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score was 5/15. Currently, Sheikh’s condition has worsened and he is on ventilation with a GCS score of around 3/15.

Due to the critical state of the patient, surgery has been postponed. Initial diagnosis suggested a need for neuro-surgery and a CT scan.

