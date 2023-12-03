Assam: Drug peddler shot dead, two others injured during police firing at Agyathuri

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 3: A suspected drug peddler identified as Salam, was killed while two others identified as Hiranya Thakuria and Faizuk Haque, were injured in a police encounter in Agyathuri, Kamrup District, Assam on Sunday morning.

The incident involved a three-member gang of drug peddlers who arrived in a Swift vehicle with the registration AS 01 FQ 8535. Reacting to a tip-off, a Special Task Force (STF) Assam team, led by Additional SP STF Kalyan Pathak, attempted to stop the vehicle.

The gang opened fire at the police, prompting retaliation from the police team. The STF Assam intercepted the vehicle, apprehending the drug peddlers. The injured accomplices were taken to TRB Civil Hospital in Kamrup.

A police constable, Hima Das, was also injured during the exchange of fire. Additionally, two civilians, Noor Islam and Rebati Bharali, sustained bullet injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at the TRB Civil Hospital.