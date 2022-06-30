Assam: Drugs Recovered, 4 Arrested

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 29: On a tip-off, the police set up naka checking at Khatkhati, under Khatkhati police station in Karbi Anglong and recovered heroin and arrested four, including three women in this connection.

OC of Khatkhati police station, SI (UB), Raju Dowarah along with his men intercepted a bus bearing registration no. AS-21-C-9306 at 9 am. On checking the bus 10 soap cases filled with heroin weighing 129.34 grams were recovered from the possession of a lady identified as Sarda Rao (26).

On the basis of her interrogation, a raid was conducted in a Dimapur hotel and recovered another two packets of heroin weighing 28.14 grams.

A man and two women were arrested from the hotel.

In this connection, a vehicle bearing registration no AS-06-D-6199 was also recovered which belongs to Dulon Mazumdar, one of the arrested.