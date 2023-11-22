21 C
Assam: Ex-ACA VP Porikshit Dutta appointed as match observer for Australia tour of India

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 22: Porikshit Dutta, the former Vice President of Assam Cricket Association, has been appointed as an observer for the inaugural match of the IDFC First Bank Australia tour of India, set to take place in Visakhapatnam on November 23, 2023.

Dutta has previously held this position on numerous occasions. The Men’s Selection Committee recently announced the squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank 5-match T20I series against Australia, with Suryakumar Yadav being appointed as captain.

Shreyas Iyer, an Indian Batter, will be the vice-captain for the final two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

The Assam Cricket Association’s Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will host the 3rd T-20 match between India and Australia on November 28, 2023.

