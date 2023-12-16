16 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Assam: Executive engineer caught red handed while accepting bribe in Barpeta

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Barpeta, Dec 16: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Saturday, apprehended Sanjib Kumar Das, an Executive Engineer from Sorbhog-Jania Division, Sorbhog in Barpeta district, for accepting a bribe.

Das was caught red-handed receiving Rs 5,000 from a contractor who had approached the Directorate for help, unwilling to pay the bribe demanded for releasing his Security Deposit.

The incident took place in the office of the Executive Engineer, Barpeta-Baghbor Division, where Das had asked the complainant to meet him. The bribe money was recovered and seized with independent witnesses present.

Due to the evidence found against him, Das was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.

A case has been registered under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at the ACB Police Station on December 16, 2023. This follows a similar incident on Friday when Nabajyoti Tamuli, a Junior Engineer, was caught accepting a bribe for processing pending bills under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

