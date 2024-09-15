Assam expands food security net to achieve SDG 2030

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: In a renewed push to eliminate hunger and strengthen food security, the Assam Government has reaffirmed it’s commitment to ensure that no one remains hungry by expanding food security net for the next six years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma emphasized the government’s dedication to expanding the food security net and supporting rural development as part of Assam’s efforts to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2—Zero Hunger by 2030.

He wrote, “We are committed to ensure that not a single person remains hungry in Assam. We are expanding the food security net to more families, empowering our farmers and rural areas, thereby moving towards fulfilling Goal 2 of SDG 2030—No Hunger.”

Meanwhile, the state is making strides in the fight against hunger through a variety of policies aimed at improving agricultural productivity, rural infrastructure, nutrition, and sustainable farming.

Additionally, these policies will achieve food security and address the root causes of hunger.

Notably, 85% of the state’s farmers have received Soil Health Cards, which promote sustainable farming practices, and land reclamation efforts have expanded dramatically, with areas impacted by gully erosion increasing 19 times since 2019-20.

Furthermore, in the healthcare sector, Assam has made headway in improving nutrition. The percentage of anemic pregnant women aged 15-49 has dropped by 4.2% over the last two years, and the state is just 3% away from achieving its 2030 target of initiating early breastfeeding for newborns.