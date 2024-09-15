29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Assam expands food security net to achieve SDG 2030

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: In a renewed push to eliminate hunger and strengthen food security, the Assam Government has reaffirmed it’s commitment to ensure that no one remains hungry by expanding food security net for the next six years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma emphasized the government’s dedication to expanding the food security net and supporting rural development as part of Assam’s efforts to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2—Zero Hunger by 2030.

He wrote, “We are committed to ensure that not a single person remains hungry in Assam. We are expanding the food security net to more families, empowering our farmers and rural areas, thereby moving towards fulfilling Goal 2 of SDG 2030—No Hunger.”

Meanwhile, the state is making strides in the fight against hunger through a variety of policies aimed at improving agricultural productivity, rural infrastructure, nutrition, and sustainable farming.

Additionally, these policies will achieve food security and address the root causes of hunger.

Notably, 85% of the state’s farmers have received Soil Health Cards, which promote sustainable farming practices, and land reclamation efforts have expanded dramatically, with areas impacted by gully erosion increasing 19 times since 2019-20.

Furthermore, in the healthcare sector, Assam has made headway in improving nutrition. The percentage of anemic pregnant women aged 15-49 has dropped by 4.2% over the last two years, and the state is just 3% away from achieving its 2030 target of initiating early breastfeeding for newborns.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Assam marks industrial growth’s new era, secures Rs 50,000 cr

The Hills Times -
