Meghalaya Murder: Father of Sonam Raghuvanshi Denies Murder Allegations, Demands CBI Probe

SHILLONG, JUNE 9: The father of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was recently arrested for her alleged role in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has come forward to strongly refute the accusations. He has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter, calling the current investigation misleading and unjust.

Sonam was found at a roadside dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday after a massive multi-day hunt. She was arrested after the stunning discovery of Raja’s half-rotten body at the bottom of a gorge close to the Weisawdong Falls parking spot in the Riat Arliang area of Meghalaya.

While speaking with the press, Sonam’s father Devi Singh claimed she was innocent and was being framed falsely. My daughter is innocent. I fully trust her. She cannot do something like that. Their marriage had the blessings of both families,” he added. Sonam had come to a dhaba in Ghazipur in tears and had called her brother there, Singh said. He added the police had taken her in shortly thereafter, but he had not yet spoken to her.

Devi Singh followed up by blaming the Meghalaya Police for orchestrating a false story. “Why would my daughter murder her husband? The police are lying. She was not detained in Meghalaya—she traveled to Ghazipur of her own accord,” he maintained. Demanding justice and transparency, he requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI probe. “We will file a petition to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Amit Shah seeking a CBI investigation. The truth will be revealed, and the people who falsely accused my daughter will be punished,” he added.

Sonam’s mother also came forward, showing a rich blend of emotions. As much as she was relieved to see her daughter safe, she grieved for Raja’s loss. “We’re grateful she’s alive, but the hurt still lingers. We’ve lost Raja. Now, we just want the truth—why and who killed him.”

In the meantime, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said Sonam had supposedly engaged contract killers to kill Raja on their honeymoon. The DGP identified that she had also surrendered at Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh before she was taken into custody. Apart from Sonam, three other suspects—one from Uttar Pradesh and two from Indore—have also been arrested in relation to the case during nighttime raids conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).