Assam: Forensic Confirmation Brings New Developments in Jahangir Hussain Murder Case

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 20: In a development in the horrific murder case of Jahangir Hussain of Folimari Part-II, forensic examination has confirmed that the severed head found under the Shingia bridge in Dhakuakhana on December 1, 2024, belongs to the victim.

The identification, relayed by the CID in a telephonic message to Jahangir’s younger brother, Jahidur Rahman, has finally put an end to months of uncertainty over his disappearance.

- Advertisement -

Jahangir was brutally murdered nine months ago, on June 1, 2024, in what is suspected to have been a premeditated murder. Due to ongoing investigations, law enforcement agencies have not yet been able to arrest the prime suspect, Sunil Gogoi, who remains at large. Lack of any progress on the case has further increased frustration among the relatives of the victim and members of the local community, who demand justice.

The case has sent shockwaves across the region, with an outburst of outrage and calls for swift legal action. Forensic confirmation has reignited public pressure on the authorities to hasten their efforts at arresting Gogoi and taking him to task for his alleged offense.

Lacking major breakthroughs in the investigation so far, the victim’s family remains resolute in their demand for justice, calling upon law enforcement agencies to take more aggressive action.

The brazenness of the crime has sparked demands for more stringent law enforcement efforts to avert similar atrocities in the future. Meanwhile, as a move to hasten the arrest of Gogoi, Jahangir’s family has asked the public to give any lead that can aid in tracking the suspect.

- Advertisement -

Forensic scientists continue examining the evidence in the hopes of finding more information that will be useful in solving the case.