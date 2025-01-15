23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Assam forms panel to address ASHA, Mid-Day workers’ grievances

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 15: In a significant move to address the longstanding grievances of ASHA workers, ASHA helpers, and Mid-Day Meal workers, the Government of Assam has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review issues related to their remuneration, wages, and pay, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Govt of Assam has formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee to address the grievances regarding the pay and remuneration of ASHA workers, ASHA helpers and Mid-Day Meal workers.”

The newly formed committee will be chaired by Ajanta Neog, Minister of Finance, Women & Child Development.

The other members of the committee include Ashok Singhal, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Irrigation, Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education (School & Higher) and Tribal Affairs (Plain), and Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Water Resources, Social Justice, and Empowerment.

https://twitter.com/CMOfficeAssam/status/1878854129701015564?t=gwfwYbTdPJSR39YzHC_OTA&s=08

The Cabinet Sub-Committee has been tasked with reviewing the grievances of ASHA workers, ASHA helpers, and Mid-Day Meal workers.

It will also engage with relevant stakeholders and submit its recommendations to the government by February 15, 2025.

The Commissioner & Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department has been directed to assist the committee in organizing interactions and meetings with stakeholders, as well as in preparing its final report.

