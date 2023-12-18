Mid-Day Meal Cooks And Helpers Association Demands Pay Hike

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

BOKAJAN, Dec. 17: In a collective plea for improved working conditions, the Mid-day Meal Cooks and Helpers Association of Bokajan Educational Block have voiced their demand for a pay hike and permanent employment.

During a meeting convened at Bokajan Project Head Quarter LP School, the association, led by Anjali Rongpharpi, addressed the pressing issue of their pending pay for the past four months. The cooks and helpers, who currently receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 1,500, argued that this amount is insufficient for meeting their living expenses.

- Advertisement -

“The remuneration should be increased to Rs 9,600 to ensure a dignified living for us,” stated Anjali Rongpharpi during the meeting.

The cooks and helpers expressed their concerns about the prolonged duration of receiving Rs. 1,500 and emphasised the need for a substantial increase to meet the rising cost of living.

- Advertisement -

The association’s members have not only faced financial hardships but also demanded job security. The cooks and helpers of mid-day meals in schools aspire to secure permanent employment, providing them with stability and assurance in their roles.

The meeting witnessed the participation of various associations, including the Karbi Anglong Mid-day Meal Cooks cum Helpers Association and the All Assam Cooks Cum Helpers Association.

Rupali Beypi, the president of Karbi Anglong Mid-day Meal Cooks cum Helpers Association, and Sunil Rongpi, secretary of All Assam Cooks cum Helpers Association, were among the attendees.