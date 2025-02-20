Guwahati Set for a Grand Cultural Spectacle with Jhumoir Binandini Programme

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 20: Guwahati will be treated to a historic cultural extravaganza as 27 districts of Assam are gearing up to send thousands of Jhumoir artists to take the stage at Sarusajai Stadium on February 24.

The mega event, under the Jhumoir Binandini programme, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which speaks volumes about its national importance and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Assam.

The event will be the biggest-ever presentation of the classical Jhumoir dance, with an impressive 5,399 women dancers, 2,175 men dancers, and 2,074 musicians. The colorful exhibition of Assamese tradition falls on the 200th anniversary of Assam’s tea industry, an event of great historical significance which is being celebrated with much fervor and fanfare.

Ahead of the event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the last-minute preparations in detail to ensure all the arrangements are made for a smooth execution. Minister Ashok Singhal also highlighted the historic significance of the celebration, taking pride in the chance to present Assam’s traditional art forms on such a large scale in front of the Prime Minister.

Dignitaries, entrepreneurs, and guests from all over India and the world are likely to join, lending further prestige to the event. This grand celebration is going to place Assam’s cultural identity in the international arena while creating avenues for investment and tourism.

In addition, the Jhumoir Binandini programme is in line with the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ initiative, a strategic move to boost the state’s cultural pride and economic opportunities.