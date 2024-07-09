Assam Government extends ‘Anna Sewa Din’ until July 15 in view of flood crisis

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 9: The Government of Assam on Tuesday has extended ‘Anna Sewa Din’ initiative in light of the current flood situation in the state, with the new deadline set for July 15.

Initially, the extension is designed to guarantee that rice grains are distributed promptly to eligible beneficiaries throughout Assam, with the schedule set for the first 10 days of every month.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “The Assam Government’s ‘Anna Sewa Din’, initially held for the first 10 days of each month, is now extended until the 15th of July due to the ongoing flood situation. Under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, the Assam Government is committed to ensuring the timely delivery of rice grains to eligible beneficiaries. This extension aims to secure food and nutritional needs during these challenging times.”

The state government’s flagship initiative, the ‘Anna Sewa Din’ program, is instrumental in ensuring that essential food grains are provided to those in need, especially during difficult situations such as floods.

The initiative, established in accordance with the National Food Security Act of 2013, is dedicated to providing free food grains to eligible beneficiaries.