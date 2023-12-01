Assam government floats tender for construction of Maa Kamakhya Corridor in Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 1: The Assam state government has released a tender for the construction of the anticipated Maa Kamakhya Corridor in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday that the government is progressing with its plans to rejuvenate the corridor.

The tender application advertisements have been published. Sarma shared on his official Twitter handle, ‘We have begun inviting bids for building this flagship initiative. We hope to begin construction in early 2024.’

Assam plans to build a corridor at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, similar to the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi.

Sarma revealed the future design of the Maa Kamakhya Temple corridor in a video posted on Twitter on April 18, 2023.