19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 2, 2023
type here...

Assam government floats tender for construction of Maa Kamakhya Corridor in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 1: The Assam state government has released a tender for the construction of the anticipated Maa Kamakhya Corridor in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday that the government is progressing with its plans to rejuvenate the corridor.

The tender application advertisements have been published. Sarma shared on his official Twitter handle, ‘We have begun inviting bids for building this flagship initiative. We hope to begin construction in early 2024.’

Assam plans to build a corridor at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, similar to the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi.

Sarma revealed the future design of the Maa Kamakhya Temple corridor in a video posted on Twitter on April 18, 2023.

7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM inaugurates final match of tea tribes and adivasi football...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning India’s Top 10 Coldest Places