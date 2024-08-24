31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 24, 2024
type here...

Assam Government Forms Committee to Address Confusion Over Equivalent Engineering Courses

The Assam government has established a committee to clarify and report on equivalent engineering courses, aiming to resolve existing confusion.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 24, Saturday: In a move to address growing confusion among students and institutions, the Assam government has formed a committee to report on equivalent engineering courses. The committee’s primary goal is to evaluate and clarify the equivalency of various engineering programs offered across the state, ensuring that students receive clear guidance on course recognition and future career prospects.

- Advertisement -

This decision comes in response to concerns raised by students and educational institutions about discrepancies in course recognition, which have led to uncertainties regarding eligibility for higher studies and employment. The newly formed committee will work closely with academic experts and industry professionals to assess the curriculum, standards, and outcomes of different engineering programs.

The Assam government aims to provide a comprehensive report that will help resolve these issues and create a standardized framework for engineering education in the state. The committee’s findings are expected to guide future policy decisions and ensure that students across Assam have access to quality engineering education with clear and consistent standards.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

MLA Akhil Gogoi Receives Manual Meter After Protesting Against Smart Meters

The Hills Times -