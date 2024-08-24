Assam Government Forms Committee to Address Confusion Over Equivalent Engineering Courses

HT Digital

August 24, Saturday: In a move to address growing confusion among students and institutions, the Assam government has formed a committee to report on equivalent engineering courses. The committee’s primary goal is to evaluate and clarify the equivalency of various engineering programs offered across the state, ensuring that students receive clear guidance on course recognition and future career prospects.

This decision comes in response to concerns raised by students and educational institutions about discrepancies in course recognition, which have led to uncertainties regarding eligibility for higher studies and employment. The newly formed committee will work closely with academic experts and industry professionals to assess the curriculum, standards, and outcomes of different engineering programs.

The Assam government aims to provide a comprehensive report that will help resolve these issues and create a standardized framework for engineering education in the state. The committee’s findings are expected to guide future policy decisions and ensure that students across Assam have access to quality engineering education with clear and consistent standards.