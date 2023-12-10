Assam government set to implement restrictions on land purchases

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, declared on December 10 that the state will introduce a novel law restricting land purchases in specified areas.

The law will permit only Assamese individuals to buy land in regions like Majuli, Batadrava, Barpeta, and more, aiming to strengthen a shared sense of identity.

Sarma, while speaking at the Swahid Divas programme at Swahid Smarak Khetra, Pachim Boragaon, stressed on the preservation of Assamese culture and the necessity for both governmental and community initiatives to actively contribute to this effort.

Sarma voiced concern over incidents where Assamese government employees, especially from the revenue and forest departments, have enabled outsiders to buy and occupy land.

The proposed law, according to the Chief Minister, aims to halt such activities and safeguard the interests of Assam and its people.

Sarma also highlighted cases in Garukhuti, Kaziranga, and Batadrava, where Assamese government employees were found participating in activities detrimental to Assam’s cultural integrity.

He called upon all Assamese individuals, both in the government and community, to unite in preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage.