Assam Government to assess indigenous minorities in state

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 8: The Assam government has resolved to carry out a socio-economic assessment of the state’s indigenous minorities. This decision was made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

- Advertisement -

As part of the resolutions, the socio-economic evaluation of indigenous Assamese Muslims will be conducted via the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas. Furthermore, the Directorate of Char Areas has been rebranded as the Directorate of Minority Affairs & Char Areas, Assam.

In addition to these, the cabinet meeting also agreed to formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for traditional bull fights to ensure animal welfare.

The cabinet approved for issuing detailed SOPs for traditional buffalo fights during Magh Bihu at Ahatguri, Morigaon district, Nagaon district or any part of Assam.

The SOP aims to prevent any intentional harm or cruelty to the animals, ensuring their well-being is maintained by the organisers during the annual Moh Juj festival.