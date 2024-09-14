32 C
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Assam Governor Acharya releases book ‘Teachings of Srimanta Sankardev’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya unveiled the book ‘Teachings of Srimanta Sankardev’ at the conference hall of Raj Bhavan on Friday. It is noteworthy that the Sabhram Foundation led the publication of the book.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Srimanta Sankardev occupies a revered place in the socio-cultural and spiritual fabric of Assam. The launch of the book at Raj Bhavan allowed the institution to associate itself with the life and philosophy of Srimanta Sankardev. He expressed hope that the book would reach every corner, enlightening the world about the timeless wisdom of ‘Gurujona’.

The Governor highlighted the significant impact of Srimanta Sankardev on Assam’s socio-cultural landscape. He emphasised that the book unveiled on Friday should be translated into multiple languages to ensure that Srimanta Sankardev’s ideals gain more global recognition. The Governor noted that promoting Gurujona’s ideals would lead to human prosperity. He commended those involved in the book’s publication and praised their commitment to documenting the philosophy and teachings of Srimanta Sankardev.

He also suggested that every library in the country should include this book to spread awareness of Srimanta Sankardev’s wisdom. The Governor assured that Raj Bhavan will support all efforts to publicise the invaluable teachings of the great Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev.

Visiting professor at Punjab University, Chandigarh, Dr Dayananda Pathak, former director of news at the Regional News Unit of Doordarshan Kendra Guwahati, Ramani Malakar, and a host of other dignitaries attended the launch function.

