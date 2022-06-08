Assam Governor congratulates successful candidates of HSLC & High Madrassa examinations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 7: Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi congratulated the students on their success in the High School Leaving Certificate and Assam High Madrasa Examinations, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. He also congratulated the teachers and parents of the students.

In a statement made here, Prof Mukhi while congratulating the successful candidates said, “Your result is the reflection of your hard work and perseverance. This is the first crucial examination of your life which is the testimony of your 10 years of dedication, devotion and discipline. This result leads the way for you to go forward, create a mark for yourself and work for the society. May the Almighty bless you and I wish you luck in your future academic endeavors.”

Prof. Mukhi however, has words of consolation to the unsuccessful students as well and said hard labour never goes to waste and advised them to put in more hard work in a very organised and focused manner to taste success in future.