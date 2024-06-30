Assam Govt aims to elevate educational landscape with better opportunities, infrastructure

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 30: In a bid to enhance the educational sector of Assam, the state government is committed to enhance the educational sector in the state through the provision of improved facilities and opportunities for both students and educators.

This initiative involves enhancing infrastructure, executing vital transformation projects, and cultivating schools as hubs of excellence.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday announced the same stating, “Under the leadership of the Assam chief minister, the state is significantly enhancing the educational landscape of the state.”

“Through crucial transformation and upgradation projects, the government is providing institutes with a substantial infrastructural boost. These schools are being transformed into centers of excellence, ensuring better facilities and opportunities for students and educators alike”, it added.

Under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, the Assam government is significantly enhancing the educational landscape of the state. Through crucial transformation and upgradation projects, the government is providing institutes with a substantial infrastructural boost. These… pic.twitter.com/S9ooCbdDPx — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) June 29, 2024

- Advertisement -

Under the PM-DevINE Scheme (2022-2023), the state government’s goal is to transform 20 schools into centers of excellence that will offer students a favorable learning environment.

Meanwhile under Sarma’s guidance, the NESIDS-OTRI initiative is committed to enhancing 50 schools throughout Assam.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the plan is supported by the RIDF-XXIX (2023-24) program, aimed at improving infrastructure in 126 secondary schools to guarantee that secondary education in Assam aligns with international benchmarks.

On the other hand, five educational facilities are currently undergoing renovations to become Centers of Excellence through the EPC-1 Mode Implementation.

Additionally, the Tea Garden Model Schools project under RIDE XXVIII is focused on establishing 100 new schools in key locations to cater to the needs of the surrounding communities.