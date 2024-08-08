27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Assam Govt closes final embankment breach at Hatimura after 26-day endeavour

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: The embankment breach at Hatimura has been effectively sealed after 26 consecutive days of continuous labour, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Sarma stated that the achievement signifies the resolution of all embankment breaches within the state in the aftermath of the recent flooding.

The Chief Minister in his post on the micro-blogging site X wrote, “I am happy to share that the embankment breach at Hatimura has been closed in 26 days. Our team worked day & night to overcome operational complexities posed by water currents and its location.”

More than 25 villages within the Kaliabor Sub-Division were impacted, as floodwaters inundated 1099.5 hectares of agricultural land.

Additionally, numerous residents had to leave their homes and find refuge on roadways and elevated areas.

Consequently, Sarma carried out a site inspection on Wednesday to assess the completed work.

He further commended the team’s dedication in addressing the considerable difficulties presented by the powerful water currents and the specific location of the breach.

