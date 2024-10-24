24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Assam Govt launches Barpeta Nursing College to boost Oncology care

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma emphasized the state's focus on developing skilled manpower in the field of oncology.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 24: In a significant step towards enhancing specialised healthcare services, the Assam Government has launched the Barpeta Nursing College under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

Sarma wrote, “Our Govt is investing heavily in building capacity to offer specialised Oncological care to patients.”

This new institution will offer state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories, and a well-equipped library, ensuring a robust learning environment for the students.

Additionally, accommodation facilities will be provided, along with practical exposure through clinical experiences at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) and ACCF Barpeta.

In his post, the Chief Minister further highlighted the government’s commitment to investing heavily in the training of healthcare professionals, particularly those skilled in caring for cancer patients.

Meanwhile, by setting up this specialised nursing college, the Assam government aims to strengthen the state’s healthcare infrastructure and improve the quality of cancer care available to the public.

“To train nurses with the right skills to take care of Onco patients, we have started the @CareAssam Barpeta Nursing College with first batch of 30 students”, Sarma added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
