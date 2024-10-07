Assam Govt to commence Road Safety Week from Oct 7 to 13

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: The Assam Government is set to launch the State Road Safety Week from October 7 to 13, 2024, focusing on promoting responsible driving and enhancing road safety across the state, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “The Government of Assam is conducting State Road Safety Week from 7th to 13th October 2024, aimed at promoting a culture of responsible driving and enhancing road safety for all.”

The CMO also urged citizens to pledge to drive safely, particularly during the festive season, to ensure safer roads for all.

The Chief Minister’s Office further highlighted that reckless driving, lack of discipline, and ignoring traffic rules have led to a rise in road accidents, causing both fatalities and serious injuries.

“This #RoadSafetyWeek, let us unite in our pledge to drive safely and arrive securely for a better tomorrow”, the CMO added.

The Road Safety Week campaign, led by the Department of Transport, will emphasize key aspects such as adhering to speed limits, avoiding distracted driving, using seat belts and helmets, and refraining from driving under the influence.

Additionally, with the slogan “Drive Safe, Arrive Safe,” the initiative will foster a culture of safe driving and create awareness about the need for responsible behavior on the roads to reduce accidents.