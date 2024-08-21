Assam Govt unveils Road Safety Blueprint to enhance statewide safety

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: The Assam Government has introduced a comprehensive Road Safety Blueprint aimed at addressing critical areas of traffic management and accident prevention across the state, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The CMO has informed that the new strategy places a strong emphasis on the accurate collection of accident data, standardizing enforcement procedures, and incorporating community involvement.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the CMO stated, “The Assam Government’s Road Safety Blueprint prioritizes accurate accident data collection, standardized enforcement through specific SOPs, and mandatory counselling for traffic offenders.”

The Assam Government's Road Safety Blueprint prioritizes accurate accident data collection, standardized enforcement through specific SOPs, and mandatory counselling for traffic offenders.



It ensures community involvement with accessible counselling venues and a robust feedback… pic.twitter.com/MnajTFbfRj — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 21, 2024

Meanwhile, the State Government has planned to utilize a dedicated manpower force in conjunction with the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) platform. This initiative is expected to provide a centralized system for gathering and analyzing data related to road accidents.

The blueprint also emphasizes the need for specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for different types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and e-rickshaws.

- Advertisement -

These SOPs are designed to standardize enforcement practices across the state, ensuring that traffic laws are uniformly applied and followed.

Additionally, recognizing the need for behavioral change among traffic offenders, the Assam Government has introduced mandatory counselling sessions which will focus on educating offenders about traffic laws, safety measures, and the consequences of reckless driving.

Furthermore, personal testimonies and real-life examples will be used to drive home the importance of adhering to road safety norms.