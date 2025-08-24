Assam govt working to make women self-reliant: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), the state’s biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme, has been designed to empower women and make them self-reliant.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, speaking at a cheque distribution programme held at the Dreamland playground in Bhakatgaon under Jagiroad constituency of Morigaon district, the chief minister said that around 38,000 women belonging to self-help groups (SHGs) in the constituency would each receive ₹10,000 as seed capital.

He said that through the scheme, nearly ₹38 crore was being directed into Jagiroad alone, while across Assam, about 40 lakh women organised into nearly four lakh SHGs in rural and urban areas would benefit.

“The Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan is not meant to create beneficiaries for political gain, as some critics allege. This scheme is meant for strengthening society by economically empowering women and inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship,” Sarma said.

He added that the state government would disburse ₹4,000 crore under the scheme within the next three months, ensuring that every SHG member across constituencies received support.

- Advertisement -

According to the statement, beneficiaries may utilise the grant for personal, family, or group ventures.

Those found to be using the initial grant productively will be eligible for an additional ₹25,000, followed by the opportunity to avail bank loans up to ₹50,000, with the state government bearing the interest.

A three-day training programme has also been planned to enhance entrepreneurial skills among women SHG members.

The chief minister also highlighted the Orunodoi scheme, which has completed six years.

- Advertisement -

He said monthly assistance to beneficiaries, which began at ₹830, was later raised to ₹1,000 and then to ₹1,250.

From this year, an additional ₹250 earmarked for LPG purchases has raised the entitlement to ₹1,500.

“Our government has translated its commitments into action by strengthening welfare schemes such as Orunodoi while also promoting economic self-reliance through MMUA,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sarma performed the bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stones for two major projects in Jagiroad — a Working Women’s Hostel near the Tata Semiconductor plant site and the Co-District Commissioner’s Office of Jagiroad Co-district at Bhakatgaon in Mayong.

Referring to the hostel project, the chief minister said, “We are not just building the future of Assam’s tech landscape in Jagiroad, but also creating an entire enabling ecosystem surrounding it. Laid the foundation stone of the Working Women’s Hostel in Jagiroad, which will be ready on time to help women employees of the OSAT facility.”

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the hostel will be constructed at a cost of ₹142 crore and will have a capacity of 830 beds spread across 10 storeys.

It will feature modern infrastructure, a green and zero-waste campus, and a cycle-friendly, barrier-free design.

The CMO described it as “a landmark step towards safe, modern and sustainable housing for the women workforce, empowering inclusive growth in Assam.”

The new Co-District Commissioner’s Office, meanwhile, is aimed at bringing administration closer to the people of Jagiroad and enhancing efficiency in the delivery of services.

The programme was attended by Water Resources Minister and Jagiroad MLA Pijush Hazarika, Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Guardian Minister of Morigaon district Kaushik Rai, MLA Ramakanta Deuri, Tiwa Autonomous Council CEM Jibon Chandra Konwar, Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development Dr B Kalyan Chakravarthy, State Mission Director of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi, Morigaon DC Anamika Tewari, Morigaon Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pronoti Kalita Deka, and other dignitaries.

During his visit to the district, the chief minister also paid homage to late social worker Nathuram Hazarika at his residence in Ahatguri by offering floral tributes. (With inputs from PTI)