Morigaon Police secures convictions in 2 POCSO cases

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: In a significant development, the Morigaon Police announced two convictions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in separate cases, a press release said on Thursday.
Both judgments were delivered by the Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon, asserting the commitment to ensuring justice for victims of crimes against children.
In connection with Bhuragaon PS Case No. 129/2023, the accused, Md. Kubed Ali, was sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment under Sections 6 and 18 of the POCSO Act.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Morigaon Police stated, “In connection with Bhuragaon PS Case No-129/2023, the accused person namely Md. Kubed Ali has been convicted RI for 15 (Fifteen) Year U/S- 6/18 of POCSO Act by Hon’ble Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon.”
In another case, linked to Morigaon PS Case No. 288/2017, the accused, Sri Jagannath Gope, received a sentence of five years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 10 of the POCSO Act.
“In connection with Morigaon PS Case No-288/2017, the accused person namely Sri Jagannath Gope has been convicted RI for 05 (Five) Year U/S- 10 of POCSO Act by Hon’ble Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon”, the police added.