Morigaon Police secures convictions in 2 POCSO cases

Both judgments were delivered by the Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon, asserting the commitment to ensuring justice for victims of crimes against children.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: In a significant development, the Morigaon Police announced two convictions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in separate cases, a press release said on Thursday.

In connection with Bhuragaon PS Case No. 129/2023, the accused, Md. Kubed Ali, was sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment under Sections 6 and 18 of the POCSO Act.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Morigaon Police stated, “In connection with Bhuragaon PS Case No-129/2023, the accused person namely Md. Kubed Ali has been convicted RI for 15 (Fifteen) Year U/S- 6/18 of POCSO Act by Hon’ble Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon.”

https://twitter.com/MorigaonPolice/status/1882048110295494785?t=3QXcRJ9eknnMrFajnPKQOw&s=19

In another case, linked to Morigaon PS Case No. 288/2017, the accused, Sri Jagannath Gope, received a sentence of five years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

“In connection with Morigaon PS Case No-288/2017, the accused person namely Sri Jagannath Gope has been convicted RI for 05 (Five) Year U/S- 10 of POCSO Act by Hon’ble Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon”, the police added.

https://twitter.com/MorigaonPolice/status/1882046881632862303?t=aljZLYg2usWaGgcDn1pbcA&s=19

