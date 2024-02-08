17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Assam: Junior Assistant, retired teacher arrested on charges of bribery for pension file processing

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 8: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended Mamtaz Begum, a junior assistant of the Directorate of Pension, Assam, Guwahati, on Thursday for accepting a bribe.

She was caught red handed after accepting the bribe for processing a pension file, in conspiracy with a middleman. The middleman, Hanif Ahmed, a retired school teacher, was also arrested for demanding and accepting the bribe along with Begum.

A complaint had been lodged against Begum for demanding Rs. 20,000 through Ahmed as a bribe for processing a pension file. The complainant, who was unwilling to pay the bribe, sought legal action against Begum.

A trap was laid by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, and Begum was caught red handed near her office, accepting Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe, along with Ahmed. The bribe money was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered against Begum and Ahmed under Section 120 (B) IPC r/w section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) at the ACB Police Station. Both Begum and Ahmed have been arrested and legal proceedings are underway.

