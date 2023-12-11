19 C
Assam: Lat Mandal caught red handed while accepting bribe in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon, Dec 11: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption caught Sudhir Kumar Paul, Lat Mandal of Bongaigaon Revenue Circle, accepting a bribe of Rs 4000 on Monday.

The bribe was part of a larger amount, Rs 40,000, that Paul had allegedly demanded from the complainant to process mutation-related works. The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, reported the matter to the Directorate.

A trap was set up in the office of the Circle Officer, Bongaigaon Revenue Circle, where Paul was caught red-handed. The bribe money was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Following the collection of sufficient evidence against Paul, he was arrested by the Directorate. A case has been registered against him under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) at the ACB Police Station on 11/12/2023, with the case number being 106/2023.

