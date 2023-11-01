24 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
type here...

Assam: Lat Mandal held on charges of bribery in Nalbari

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Nalbari, Nov 1: In a recent crackdown on corruption in Assam, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption apprehended a Lat Mandal in Nalbari district on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe.

- Advertisement -

The accused, Nayan Deka, reportedly employed in the office of the Circle Officer, Mukalmua Revenue Circle of Nalbari, was accused of demanding Rs. 1 lakh as bribe for mutation-related tasks from the complainant.

However, he later reduced the bribe amount to Rs. 70,000. The complainant, refusing to comply, sought legal action against Deka from the Directorate. Consequently, a trap was set by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Deka was captured red-handed accepting Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe at his residence in Darangipara, Nalbari, in the presence of independent witnesses.

Upon gathering sufficient evidence against Deka, he was arrested by the officials. A case has been registered against him in ACB Police Station on 01/11/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), with the case number ACB P.S. Case No. 90/2023. The legal proceedings are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

 

Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
9 Rarest Animals In The World
9 Rarest Animals In The World
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India
10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur: Fresh violence erupts, authorities forced to roll bach curfew relaxations

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames 9 Rarest Animals In The World Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks 10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India 10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’