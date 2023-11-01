Assam: Lat Mandal held on charges of bribery in Nalbari

HT Digital,

Nalbari, Nov 1: In a recent crackdown on corruption in Assam, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption apprehended a Lat Mandal in Nalbari district on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The accused, Nayan Deka, reportedly employed in the office of the Circle Officer, Mukalmua Revenue Circle of Nalbari, was accused of demanding Rs. 1 lakh as bribe for mutation-related tasks from the complainant.

However, he later reduced the bribe amount to Rs. 70,000. The complainant, refusing to comply, sought legal action against Deka from the Directorate. Consequently, a trap was set by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Deka was captured red-handed accepting Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe at his residence in Darangipara, Nalbari, in the presence of independent witnesses.

Upon gathering sufficient evidence against Deka, he was arrested by the officials. A case has been registered against him in ACB Police Station on 01/11/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), with the case number ACB P.S. Case No. 90/2023. The legal proceedings are ongoing.

