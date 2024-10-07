Assam launches e-Khazana platform for streamlined land revenue payment

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: In a significant step towards improving digital governance, the Assam Government has introduced the e-Khazana platform, simplifying the process of land revenue payment for residents, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “The Government of Assam has launched the e-Khazana platform to streamline and simplify the process of land revenue payment.”

The Government of Assam has launched the e-Khazana platform to streamline and simplify the process of land revenue payment.



Pattadars can now conveniently pay their land revenue by scanning the QR code or by visiting https://t.co/GRB7Xj6yZe.



— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 7, 2024

The new system will allow pattadars (landholders) to conveniently pay their land revenue online, either by scanning a QR code or visiting the official website at (https://basundhara.assam.gov.in/ekhazana).

This user-friendly platform is designed to enhance efficiency by enabling secure, instant transactions.

Additionally, by eliminating the need for in-person payments, it will reduce long queues and prevent delays, making the process more accessible for citizens across Assam.

Furthermore, the e-Khazana platform will significantly ease land revenue management, benefiting thousands of pattadars across the state.

“Pattadars can now conveniently pay their land revenue by scanning the QR code or by visiting basundhara.assam.gov.in/ekhazana. This user-friendly system enables secure, efficient, and instant payments, eliminating the need for queues and delays”, the CMO added.