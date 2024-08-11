Assam leads in Anna Sewa initiative: over 97% foodgrain distribution achieved

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: Assam has positioned itself as a leader in the national Public Distribution System (PDS) through the introduction of the “Anna Sewa Din” initiative, which has greatly improved the efficiency and transparency of food grain distribution, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

The Chief Minister informed that the state has achieved over 97% online distribution of foodgrains, surpassing the national average of 94%.

“Our Anna Sewa Din initiative has ensured that over 97% beneficiaries avail online e-POS PDS delivery and get their free foodgrains assured within the first 10 days of every month, fulfilling Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of Anna Sewa se Garib Kalyan,” Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X.

Under the new SOP, foodgrains are lifted from the 20th to the 30th/31st of the previous month and distributed between the 1st and 10th day of the allocation month.

Additionally, a stringent schedule for the distribution of foodgrains has been established, effectively eliminating any potential for diversion through rigorous monitoring.

Designated distribution days have also been set, ensuring reliability and uniformity in the delivery of foodgrains.

Notably, there has been a marked rise in online distribution, which has improved accessibility and convenience for recipients.

Furthermore, the introduction of beneficiary authentication has significantly increased transparency, thereby minimizing any possibility of misappropriation.