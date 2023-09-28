29 C
Assam: Male skeleton discovered at Lumding, locals raise alarm

Lumding, Sept 28

In a matter of concern amid rising cases of crime in the region, the skeleton of a man was recovered from a residence at Lumding, Assam on September 28.

The discovery of the skeleton has left the residents at new slum located under ward no 1 of East Lumding village panchayat panic stricken.

The skeleton was found within a densely packed hut which served as the residence of Shanti Chetry.

Shanti found the skeleton while she was on her way to tether a goat, where she accidentally stumbled upon the skeletal remains.

The Lumding Police reached the spot and recovered the skeleton remains while beginning it’s investigation into the matter.

