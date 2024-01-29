16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Assam: Man killed under falling rock during illegal hill excavation

Assam
Updated:
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 29: A tragic incident occurred in Assam’s Kamrup district where a worker, identified as Arup Senapati, lost his life during an illegal excavation activity on a hill at Sonapur on Monday.

The incident took place at Diksak in Sonapur. Sources reported that a large rock from the top of the hill fell on Senapati as he was conducting the excavation, leading to his unfortunate demise.

Senapati was reportedly involved in the task of excavating earth and transporting it using a vehicle with the registration number AS01CC5328.

After the incident, he was taken to Sonapur District Hospital in a critical condition. However, he was later declared dead by the medical professionals at the hospital.

