Assam may soon host aircraft dismantling plant: CM

GUWAHATI, Jan 15: Assam could soon become home to a major aircraft dismantling facility, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing that talks are underway with a company interested in establishing a plant in the state, a press release said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for outstanding students in Pandu, Sarma revealed that the company is exploring the possibility of setting up a Boeing aircraft dismantling plant in Assam.

The proposed facility would involve bringing decommissioned Boeing aircraft from around the globe to Assam, where they would be dismantled and processed.

Meanwhile, the project is still in its initial stages, with discussions focused on securing the required land for the facility.

However, Sarma expressed optimism, noting that the very prospect of such a major industrial initiative speaks volumes about Assam’s growing stature as a hub for large-scale industrial projects.

“Whether or not this materializes, I wanted to share this news with you to demonstrate that Assam is stepping into a new era,” Sarma said, emphasizing the state’s progress in attracting international business interest.

In addition to the aircraft dismantling project, the Chief Minister spoke about the importance of preparing the state’s youth for emerging opportunities.

He also urged students to equip themselves with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

Sarma further highlighted that Assam is transitioning into the “semiconductor age,” signaling the state’s increasing role in high-tech industries and global supply chains.

“Assam has moved beyond the difficult years of unrest and violence. Today, it is moving forward with a vision for a prosperous future,” Sarma said, encouraging young people to capitalize on the transformative opportunities that lie ahead.